Jets not ready for next QB decision after Mike White stumbles

Mike White looked more like a career backup on Sunday, but that doesn’t mean Robert Saleh is ready to name his Week 11 quarterback.

White went 24-44 for 251 yards, four interceptions and zero touchdowns in a 45-17 loss to the Bills. He took a beating in the process and was replaced by Joe Flacco late in the game.

The performance made it clear that Zach Wilson should regain the starting job as soon as he’s 100 percent healthy, but Saleh wouldn’t commit to that happening in time for New York’s Week 11 matchup with Miami.

“He’s still dealing with stuff,” Saleh said Sunday, referring to Wilson’s knee. “We worked him out pretty hard this morning so we’ll see how that went. But he’s getting better every day, and so we’ll see where he’s at from an injury standpoint again before we make any decisions.”

Wilson, who has not played since getting hurt in Week 7, returned to practice this past week. However, the Jets chose to take a cautious approach with his recovery following White’s impressive showing against the Bengals and with Flacco’s presence providing depth.

With another week of practice about to begin, expect Saleh to take his time with a decision as Wilson continues his recovery.

