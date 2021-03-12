Jets not planning to tender LB Harvey Langi or re-sign DE Tarell Basham

Langi and Basham celebrate

It is looking likely that the Jets will not bring back restricted free agent linebacker Harvey Langi and unrestricted free agency defensive end Tarell Basham, according to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

The two combined to miss just two games since they became Jets.

Langi had 60 tackles and a fumble recovery this past season in his first season with some legitimate playing time. Basham forced three fumbles, had 36 tackles, and recorded 3.5 sacks in 2020, all career highs.