Jets not mentioned among teams potentially in play for No. 1 pick in draft

The Chicago Bears are reportedly “leaning towards” trading the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

More on the Bears “leaning toward” moving the No. 1 pick in NFL draft:https://t.co/PqHxjpEy1P — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2023

Schefter also mentioned some teams that could be in play to make the trade to the top. But one team he did not mention was the New York Jets at No. 13.

The teams mentioned were the Texans (No. 2), Colts (No. 4), Raiders (No. 7), Falcons (No. 8) and Panthers (No. 9).

Certainly understandable that maybe the Jets might not be in the mix. It would obviously be quite a haul for them to move from 13 all the way to No. 1. Think back to 2016 when the Rams swung a deal with the Titans to move to No. 1 to select former Cal quarterback Jared Goff. They sent a first, two seconds and a third in 2016 as well as a first and third in 2017 to the Titans in exchange for the No. 1 pick as well as a fourth and a sixth in 2016.

That would be a starting point for the Jets, knowing they have all those other teams to jump over as well. A bidding war is sure to ensue between at least the top teams.

Besides, if the Jets are lucky enough, they’ll have their quarterback already in place by the time the draft rolls around. At least they hope they do. If not, they could become desperate and then anything can happen.

