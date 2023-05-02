Breaking News:

Joel Embiid earns his first NBA MVP award, beating out 2-time winner Nikola Jokic

Jets No. 15 draft pick Will McDonald shares his message to Jets fans

SNY

New York Jets No. 15 draft pick Will McDonald explains to SNY's Jeane Coakley how football 'saved' him, details his abilities as a pass rusher, and shares his message to Jets fans.