Jets, NFL’s last winless team, in control of No. 1 pick in 2021 draft

And then there was one.

Following the Jets’ 24-0 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday, New York’s record dropped to 0-6 on the year. They are now the only winless team remaining in the NFL. Both the Falcons and Giants won their Week 6 games after starting the season 0-5.

This is only the second time in the Jets’ history that they’ve started the season 0-6. The other time came in 1996 under Rich Kotite. That team finished the season 1-15.

Since the Jets are the only winless team in the NFL, they currently own the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft.

Heading into Week 6, the Jets were behind the Giants and Falcons for the No. 1 overall pick due to strength of schedule. Now that’s not an issue because the Jets have the worst record in the league. The Giants, Falcons, Texans, Vikings, Jaguars and Washington were all 1-5 as of Gang Green’s Week 6 loss.

New York now controls its own destiny to land the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. If the Jets lose their remaining 10 games, they’ll finish the season 0-16 and have the top pick. Only four teams in the Super Bowl era have had a winless season, though. A win could potentially ruin the Jets’ chances of having the top pick.

Given the Jets’ remaining 2020 schedule, an 0-16 season is a legitimate possibility. At the moment, the Jets only have four remaining games against opponents that are at or below .500.

If the Jets do indeed get the No. 1 overall pick, it’s hard to imagine them not taking Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence. He is the top player in this year’s draft and it’s easy to see the Jets moving on from Sam Darnold for him.