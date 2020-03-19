Jets NFL Free Agency: Who's left for GM Joe Douglas to sign?

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The start of free agency has been a bit quieter than many expected it would be for the Jets. They took the important first steps towards rebuilding their offensive line, and brought back slot cornerback Brian Poole, too.

So far, though, that's it.

The official numbers aren't in on all of their new contracts yet, but it's believed the Jets have about $25 million or so left to spend under the NFL's $198.2 million salary cap. And there are several veterans they could easily cut to create another $20 million in room.

But three days after the free-agent marketplace opened, almost all of the top free agents have committed to other teams. And the Jets still need help at wide receiver, cornerback, edge rusher and offensive line.

So who is left on the market for the Jets? Here's a look at some of the best available players at their positions of greatest need:

Wide receivers

Robby Anderson - The Jets' top choice is still to bring back the 26-year-old speedster who had 52 catches for 779 yards and five touchdowns last season -- but at their price, around $9-10 million per season. Every day, every hour Anderson remains unsigned increases the chances he returns on a short-term, reasonable deal.

Emmanuel Sanders - His best season came years ago with Adam Gase as his offensive coordinator, so at least he'd be familiar with the offense. He is 33, though, and with the Cowboys now involved, he's not likely to be any less expensive than Anderson.

Breshad Perriman - The best of the rest on a bad market. He is 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, but he's never had more than the 36-645-6 he had last year. He's a former Raven, though, which is a trait Jets GM Joe Douglas values.

Phillip Dorsett - The Jets are in on the 5-foot-10 ex-Patriot, but only as a fallback option. He's a third receiver, not the No. 1 the Jets so desperately need.

Story continues

Cornerbacks

Logan Ryan - He's probably the best corner left on the market, but he's also best suited to the slot, which the Jets have covered with the return of Poole.

Jimmy Smith - Douglas was a Baltimore scout when the Ravens made Smith a first-round pick back in 2011. He's 32 now, but he can still play, and probably would come on a one-year contract for $6-7 million or so.

Prince Amukamara - The likeable former Giant is 31 now and also probably headed towards a one-year deal in the $6-7 million range. He'd be very good for the young corners the Jets will undoubtedly have to draft.

Edge Rusher

Jadeveon Clowney - Unless his market completely collapses, forget it. He entered free agency wanting around $23 million per year. His demands now are supposedly lower, but they'd have to come way down to get Douglas' full attention.

Vinny Curry - The Jets are reportedly interested in the defensive end that Douglas knows well from Philly. He'll be 32 in June, but he did have five sacks last year.

Markus Golden - He had 10 sacks on a prove-it deal with the Giants last year, but it didn't prove enough to land him a big contract with anyone. The Giants moved on with Kyler Fackrell. The Jets could get him on another prove-it deal and he could be even more productive in Gregg Williams' scheme.

Jordan Jenkins - The Jets' offer to him was way below what he wanted, per a source, and he's planning to move on. But he has to find a market to do that. At some point, maybe the Jets' offer will start looking good.

Offensive line

G Greg Van Roten - The Jets have continued to express interest in the 6-foot-3, 305-pounder, but obviously not at the level he wants. It might come down to him or the return of Brian Winters at a reduced rate, at some point.

T Jason Peters - The 6-foot-4, 328 pounder may be 38, but he can still play and could be an ideal one-year fit to help out the newly-signed George Fant and whatever rookie tackle the Jets draft at No. 11. Douglas, by the way, is pretty familiar with him from their time together in Philly.

G Stefen Wisniewski - Another former Eagle that Douglas seems to like, the 6-foot-3, 305-pounder could be the fallback to Van Roten or Winters.

T Donald Penn - He'll be 37 soon, but is still decent. And again, if the Jets are looking for a one-year stop-gap to guide the young tackles, he could do the job.

T Daryl Williams - The 6-foot-6, 335-pounder proved he was healthy last season after tearing his MCL the year before. That injury history will keep his price down, even though he's still only 27.