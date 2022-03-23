What should Jets do next after missing out on Tyreek Hill? Two words: Sauce Gardner

Sauce Gardner jumping cropped close

Jets fans were built up to be knocked down yet again, as Tyreek Hill wanted to be traded to the Miami Dolphins over Gang Green on Wednesday. Now, instead of having one of the fastest, most dynamic receivers in their offense, the Jets have to see him on a division rival twice a year.

So let me clear my throat and say this: With the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the New York Jets select ... Sauce Gardner, cornerback, Cincinnati.

Gardner has been someone connected to the Jets in mock drafts from various experts, and many of them have him at No. 10 overall. But after this development that pairs Hill with Jaylen Waddle, while also having to deal with Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills' potent offense, it's very hard to see Douglas not grabbing the top cornerback in the draft.

The top three picks in the draft -- Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, and Houston Texans in that order -- shouldn't be on Gardner. So, unless a crazy development occurs, he should be there for the Jets to take.

The Jets did get D.J. Reed in free agency, and he figures to be an immediate upgrade in the secondary. And yes, Bryce Hall was a great player to watch last season, as he led the way with these young corners on the roster.

But the Jets need someone who is going to disrupt these Pro Bowl-caliber receivers in the East, and Gardner is that guy through and through.

For those familiar with him, you may know the stat that he hasn't allowed a single touchdown since his true freshman season at Cincy. But looking deeper, he played 851 press-coverage snaps in his college career, which means he was on the line of scrimmage inches away from the receiver and followed him the entire way through the route.

Because he is so proficient in that aspect of the game -- something that is actually rare in today's schemes -- he only allowed 131 yards in 14 games this past year where the Bearcats made the College Football Playoff. Pro Football Focus also gave Gardner an 87.2 coverage grade in 2021.

They put him on an island and he delivered each game. Simple as that.

Will that change in the pros? It should with these offensive weapons being the cream of the crop compared to what Gardner was facing in the AAC. But having that press-man makeup is good for disrupting receivers like Hill and Waddle, very good route runners, from getting into a rhythm off the snap.

These two specifically like to use their speed and crisp cuts to get open and make defenders miss. But Gardner can get the upper hand with his size -- 6-foot-3, 190 pounds and a 33 1/2-inch wingspan -- to hinder their first step, which could ultimately throw off timing for Tua Tagovailoa.

And then there's Diggs and his ability to muscle through some defenders. That won't be so easy with Gardner. New England Patriots receivers in Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne shouldn't be too much of a problem, either. So on and so forth.

Of course, he'll be a rookie and will need to transition to playing in his new defense and against better competition each week. But all scouts and experts believe that this is the best cornerback in the draft and will be someone who can be on his own island for years to come.

The Jets were already considered a team that needed someone like that, but after this division-altering trade, it's paramount that Douglas jumps on Gardner at No. 4 before anyone else has the opportunity to snag him.