Jets News: Zach Wilson finding fast friends already during Rookie Minicamp

Zach Wilson throws at Jets rookie camp

The second overall pick in the NFL Draft tends to be a pretty popular guy in the locker room. When he’s the hopeful future star quarterback, even more so.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson told reporters at the team’s rookie camp on Saturday that he’s received no shortage of messages from his new teammates ever since he was selected last week.

“They've all reached out to me, which is really cool,” Wilson said. “It shows they really care and want to win, so they want to do everything they can. I've already talked to some of the other guys. I've had everybody from the punter to the offensive linemen reach out. It's been exciting to get to know some of these guys by name and start to find those similarities we have.“

Those relationships Wilson is forging during rookie camp is, to him, some of the most important things he can accomplish this weekend. And from the sounds of it, he’s already made one with wide receiver and fellow rookie Eiljah Moore.

“He's pretty good at everything,” Wilson said of Moore. “He's going to adjust to the NFL game well. I think his speed is obviously a huge factor for him, but the way he runs routes, the patience that he has and the ability to get in and out of breaks, win the one-on-ones and the ability to make catches look easy. I think he does it all very well.

“The best attribute for him is that he just wants to learn. He's almost like a quarterback. He wants to learn every aspect of the game and to know why everything is happening even if it doesn't have to do specifically with him. He wants to know exactly what the defense is doing and what his job is on every single play.”

As far as coming in and starting right away, Wilson isn’t focused on the results, but more on the process of learning the position at the NFL level. He knows if he does that well, good things are sure to follow.

“Obviously that's important, but that's not my focus right now,” Wilson said of starting in Week 1. “My focus is to learn the offense, keep getting better every single day, learn with the guys around me and I think the rest takes care of itself. At this position, the coaches want to play the best player and that position has to be earned. I've got to go out there and make sure I do what I'm supposed to do.”

And what is it that he’s supposed to do? Essentially, he’ll be keeping it simple and trusting the players he has around him.

“I can go in the film room and grind to try to learn the offense as quickly as I can, but I don't have any pressure on myself to do any more than I'm supposed to,” Wilson said. “As far as understanding the offense, I want to simplify my reads and make quick decisions, get the ball out of my hands and let the playmakers around me make plays.”