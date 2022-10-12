Jets nearing top half of latest USA Today power rankings

Once upon a time, in what now seems like a distant galaxy, the New York Jets were sitting dead last in Nate Davis’ power rankings for USA Today. Heading into Week 6, the Jets now sit just outside the top half of the power rankings.

After Sunday’s 40-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, the Jets moved from No. 22 up to No. 17. But their ranking didn’t come without a shot at who they have beaten thus far.

17. Jets (22): Hate to pour any cold water on their 3-2 start. But we have receipts showing the NYJ have beaten one backup quarterback and two rookie passers. Let’s see how it goes against Rodgers in Lambeau Field this Sunday.

Yes, the list of quarterbacks isn’t exactly a “who’s who” in the NFL. However, other team haven’t seem to get as much grief for beating the Jets when Joe Flacco was at quarterback.

Yes, they do face Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. But has Rodgers been typical Rodgers? Not completely. Have the Packers been typical Packers? Not completely. For the record, the Packers do sit 9th in Davis’ rankings, dropping two spots after losing to the Giants in London.

Safe to say the Jets will be in the top half of the rankings, and maybe earn some respect, with a win in Green Bay Sunday.

