Electric vehicles are a hot investment topic, and for good reason: Precedence Research estimates that the market could balloon from roughly $200 billion this year to as much as $1.1 trillion by 2030. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was the first mover, and various new companies are trying to follow in its footsteps. Tesla has carved out market share and has strong fundamentals and future growth opportunities, making it my top electric vehicle stock to buy and hold forever.