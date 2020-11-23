The Jets' Nathan Shepherd Commits 'Boneheaded' Roughing The Passer Offense

The New York Jets, the NFL’s only winless team, lost again Sunday, but found a new way to be putrid. (See the clip below.)

A roughing the passer penalty by Jets defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd was so late it was comical. Shepherd struck Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert after he slid to the turf in surrender and got to his feet.

Play over, right? Not when you’re the Jets.

This roughing the passer penalty is the most Jets thing ever. pic.twitter.com/p1gt5YrORs — Andy Nesbitt (@anezbitt) November 22, 2020

Shepherd hit Herbert with his chest and knocked him over backward. It wasn’t a hard hit, but that he made contact with the quarterback at all is, as one Twitter user put it, “boneheaded.”

The host Chargers scored three plays later during a closer-than-expected 34-28 victory, For the Win noted. The hapless Jets fell to 0-10.

Fans on social media laughed at the gaffe, and some joked that the Jets were finding new ways to lose for the possible chance to draft top college QB prospect Trevor Lawrence of Clemson.

Jets gonna jet 🤷‍♂️ — ¡el Guapo! 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🦃 (@elGuapo99) November 22, 2020

Breathtakingly amazing play by the best tanking team of all time — OrangeToffee (@kotite4ever) November 22, 2020

Lol, that was the dumbest thing I've ever seen. — Arthur-Pilled Social Club (@apsvensk) November 22, 2020

I don't know if I've seen a more inexcusable mistake this #Jets season than what Nathan Shepherd just did. Some of their 11 roughing-the-passer penalties have been ticky-tacky. That's just boneheaded. — Adam Zielonka (@Adam_Zielonka) November 22, 2020

