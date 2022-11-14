Jets must keep us-against-the-world mentality to prove themselves as AFC contenders

Robert Saleh smiling jets white jerseys

The joke rested on a tee each of the last few years. It was the can’t miss of all can’t misses — a sure-fire slaying at parties and gatherings. The exact delivery could vary, but it always involved the following punchline: “Hey, (insert name of mortified friend here), at least your Jets can’t lose this week. It’s their bye!”

Ha-ha-ha.

Or, in the recipient’s case, a quick chuckle to ensure the sobbing remained internal.

Maybe there’s no greater sign that things really are changing for New York than what transpired this weekend. Not only did they not lose, but they picked up another win. The Vikings stunning victory over the Bills gave the Jets control of their own destiny.

If they beat the Patriots next Sunday they will have sole possession of first place in the AFC East.

Let that one sink in.

The Jets have held firm in their belief throughout the past few months that they are a better team than they’ve been. Coach Robert Saleh said it at varying points during the offseason. GM Joe Douglas repeated it, too. But what the team has accomplished to this point was not something anyone over at One Jets Drive saw coming. They’d have been over the moon with four wins. To go into their bye with six? That’s a green-and-white dream some still can’t believe is happening.

The beginning portion of the season was expected to be a rough one for the Jets. Not just because of the opponents they faced (the AFC North, inner division, and games against the Packers and Broncos), but because of the youth they threw out there against them. The prevailing thought internally was that it would take the youngsters time to develop — learn how to play in the NFL. The Jets just wanted to tread water heading into the bye. Then, on the other side, they could position themselves to at least be in the conversation down the stretch.

That’s turned out to be the real joke.

The Baby Jets, as Saleh affectionately calls them, have matured at a rate so astronomically fast it’s accelerated the growth period.

They’re ready to win now.



The Jets have a playoff (and maybe more)-ready defense. The line (Carl Lawson, Quinnen Williams and others) is ferocious, but the real stars are in the secondary. Rookie Sauce Gardner is already playing at an All-Pro level while D.J. Reed, his counterpart, isn’t far behind. Offensively, rookie wideout Garrett Wilson is a star, while Michael Carter (running back) and Tyler Conklin (tight end) continue to get better. Mix in an offensive line that’s exceeding expectations, along with other weapons in Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, Braxton Berrios and C.J. Uzomah, and you have the makings of a legitimately good team.

Of course, the Jets will only go as far as second-year quarterback Zach Wilson takes them. But if his game against the Bills is any indication (18-of-25, 154 yards, touchdown, 24 rushing yards, 101.1 quarterback rating), he’s willing and able to be a game manager until his development catches up to his teammates.

For so many years the Jets were the NFL’s homecoming opponent. Over the last two months, though, they’ve evolved from not only a team you can’t take lightly, but a legitimate threat in the AFC. And they’re only going to get better … and better … and better as that youth gains more experience. That reality is enough to send this fanbase on a first-class trip over the moon, while the rest of the conference double-takes behind their back.

They key is to come out of the bye playing the same brand of football they went into it with. They cannot let this success get to their head. They cannot start taking opponents lightly. This is newfound attention the Jets are receiving, but they must keep their same us-against-the-world mentality.

While the front half of their schedule always looked daunting, the back presented the Jets a chance to feast. It still looks that way now. They’ll play the lowly Bears after the Patriots. They see the Lions (Week 15), Jaguars (Week 16) and no-they’re-not-that-good Seahawks (Week 17). Those are five games the Jets should win. They’ll be challenged in their other contests against the Vikings (Week 13), Bills (Week 14) and Dolphins (Week 17).

The magic number is 10. That gets the Jets in the postseason.

There’s a path for the Jets to get there and beyond — they control their own destiny.

That’s nothing to laugh about.