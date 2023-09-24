Jets move Mekhi Becton to left tackle, Alijah Vera-Tucker to right tackle

The Jets placed Duane Brown on injured reserve on Saturday and they're moving a couple of players to new spots on the offensive line in his absence.

According to multiple reports, Mekhi Becton will take over Brown's left tackle spot against the Patriots on Sunday. Becton started at right tackle in the first two games of the season.

Alijah Vera-Tucker will move from right guard to right tackle with rookie Joe Tippmann moving into the lineup at guard. The second-round pick has played six special teams snaps and no offensive snaps through the first two weeks of the season.

The reconfigured group will try to do better than last week's showing in Dallas as the Jets try to improve to 2-1 on the season.