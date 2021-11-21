Jets mixing up offensive line ahead of Dolphins matchup

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

The Jets are shaking up their offensive line against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif will be getting the start in place of Greg Van Roten, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed.

Duvernay-Tardif was acquired via trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, but these will be his first offensive snaps since 2019. He sat out the 2020 campaign after making the decision to put his doctor title to work and help those in his native Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Van Roten has had some mediocre blocking grades this season, per Pro Football Focus. At 68.9 for run block, he's not bad in that area. But pass blocking at 54.7 overall is a concern.

He's also allowed 32 pressures on Jets quarterbacks from his right guard position this season, which is fourth-most in the NFL among guards.

With a blitz-heavy Dolphins team, they're going to need all the help they can get in the trenches to allow Joe Flacco time to throw in his first start since Week 10 of last season.

Duvernay-Tardif, who started on the Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning line in 2019, has the chance to solidify himself on his new line now and potentially in the future, too.