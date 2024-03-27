Jets miss out on Jadeveon Clowney, pass-rusher signs with Panthers

The Jets were hoping to land edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney to help fill the void left by the loss of Bryce Huff. That dream ended Wednesday as Clowney will sign with the Carolina Panthers.

This comes just days after general manager Joe Douglas told reporters the Jets had an “outstanding” visit with Clowney, but the Panthers likely talked Clowney into joining them with extra money. The deal is for two years and $20 million with a maximum value of $24 million.

The Jets now remain in the market for an edge-rusher to join Jermaine Johnson, Will McDonald and Micheal Clemons. Clowney would have added more firepower following his 9.5-sack season, but Clowney also now has the chance to go back near home. He is from Rock Hill, South Carolina and played his college football for the Gamecocks.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire