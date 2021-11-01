Jets' Mike White says Zach Wilson might have been 'more juiced up' than him after Sunday's performance

Mike White Zach Wilson at practice 2021

Filling in for the injured Zach Wilson on Sunday, Mike White put on one of the best quarterback performances any Jets QB has ever had, leading New York to a win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Monday, White talked about the reaction from Wilson to his performance.



"Zach was awesome. He was the first person in the hall when I got off the field to congratulate me, gave me this huge hug," White told reporters via Zoom. "I was real nervous that I hit his knee and banged him up, but he honestly might have been more juiced up than me.



"He was texting my phone during the game -- like every play he was texting my phone, knowing obviously I wasn't gonna answer. He was like 'Oh my God, that was awesome.' Then he had a big, long congratulation text for me and how happy he was.

"Even his girlfriend, Abbey, texted my wife, Mallory. They're unbelievable. That's who Zach is. It's super genuine. The kid just loves football and loves being around the team, and it shows every day -- whether he's on the field or off."

White's performance on Sunday -- where he threw for 405 yards with three touchdowns and two (tipped) interceptions -- earned him at least one more start, which will come this Thursday against the Indianapolis Colts.

As far as what will happen beyond that, Jets head coach Robert Saleh wasn't ready to say.

Caption: New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) runs off the field with the game ball after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, 34-31, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in East Rutherford.

But White, whose huge day on Sunday came in his first NFL start, will get at least one more shot to show his stuff as the starter before Wilson returns.

And maybe if White has an encore performance against the Colts, a conversation will start about just how difficult it might be to replace him.

Meanwhile, the recently acquired Joe Flacco is all of a sudden an afterthought.

Regarding Wilson's timeline to come back from his knee injury, the earliest date for his return is likely Nov. 14 against the Buffalo Bills.

If the injury keeps him out a full month, which would be on the longer end of the initial prognosis, Wilson's possible return date could be Nov. 28 against the Houston Texans.