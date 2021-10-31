Jets' Mike White reacts to impressive first start, fans cheering for him: 'Are they chanting my name?'

Mike White embracing Michael Carter black jerseys

With Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson out due to a knee injury, the team turned to 26-year-old Mike White out of Western Kentucky to make his first NFL start.

Expectations were not high for the former fifth-round pick, especially up against a 5-2 Cincinnati Bengals team. White didn't let that stop him from going out there and having the game of his life. He went 37-for-45 passing with 405 yards and three touchdowns plus two interceptions in the 34-31 win. Fans were thrilled with his performance and chanted his name towards the end of the game, something he never expected to happen.

"No I did not," White said. "Going out and watching film on them to begin the week and see what they did on defense, I knew there would be completions out there. I knew it was just a matter of making the right decisions, and guys running great routes and tight turns and catching the ball and getting those extra yards. That's what we did out there. That's what led to the success of the offense."

White caught the go-ahead two-point conversion on a trick play to cap off their improbable comeback victory. He was asked about fans chanting his name and how he reacted, mentioning that it's never happened in his playing career at any level.

"At first I had to kind of listen again, are they chanting my name?" White said. "I tried to stay locked into the game because there was about four minutes left. We were determining whether we were gonna be in two minute offense or four minute offense, if were were gonna need to go score or if we had the lead. My only hope was that they weren't going to do it while we were in the huddle and at the line of scrimmage so we can hear clearly."

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur called the game from the booth instead of down on the sidelines, and White said that the two spoke about having an aggressive approach to the game plan.

"Mike came to me on Saturday and called me, and said he was going to let it rip to start the game," White said. "He though with a backup getting his first start, they would be tight and not let us run the ball. That was awesome, we were able to soften them up and then we got our run game going, and then screen game. When they were getting real soft, we checked it down. Michael Carter and Ty Johnson were making great run after the catch.

"So I think the decision to cut it loose early kind of caught them off guard, and we were able to execute the offense from then on."

Carter stepped up along with White to have a breakout performance, running for 77 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown and then adding nine receptions for 95 yards to lead the team. Johnson contributed 71 yards on five receptions and added another 15 yards on the ground.



White went on to speak about being able to just play football, and what it was like to make his first NFL start.

"It was fun, it was a lot of fun," White said. "Any time you get to play football it's fun, it's what we all grew up doing and that's what we came to this level to do. I embrace it, but I personally did a good job of not making it more than it is. And what helped a lot too was the coaches' faith in me and the team's faith in me, there wasn't a flinch. Guys were supportive and guys were rallying around me, and it made it that much easier."

He said that he learned all the ups and downs that come with being the starter in a game, and also thanked defensive leader C.J. Mosely for giving him support after a turnover.

"It's awesome, obviously with that result it's awesome," White said. "The one thing I learned today is there's a lot of ups and downs. As a quarterback you got to be able to weather the storm and conquer adversity. Early on we were moving the ball and had a couple interceptions off tipped passes. Defense was awesome, C.J. Mosley was the first one to greet me off the field and say we were gonna get you that ball back, and they did on one drive.

"I think as an offense we didn't get down on ourselves, we did awesome. Coach LaFleur kept calling, we kept pushing the ball down the field, and we were able to come out the other side of those two turnovers."

White likely earned himself another start on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, with Wilson's status still unlikely.