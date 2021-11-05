Jets' Mike White exits Thursday's game with right forearm injury

Mike White hit by Colts

Mike White exited Thursday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts in the first quarter, shortly after throwing a touchdown pass to Elijah Moore to tie the game.

The team later announced that he is questionable to return with a right forearm injury.

The broadcast showed a replay of White getting his right hand hit by DeForest Buckner as he released the ball earlier on the scoring drive.

White started his night going 7-of-11 for 95 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown pass to Moore on the Jets’ second offensive drive.



After he came off the field, White was shown being attended to by a member of the Jets’ training staff, seeming to be looking at his right arm or hand. He then went into the blue medical tent with the training staff.

Veteran Josh Johnson took over at quarterback to start the second quarter.

This is a developing story. More to come…