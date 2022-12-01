Jets’ Mike White asks Cowboys’ Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush for tips on beating Vikings | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein discuss the 7-4 Jets showdown in Minnesota against the 9-2 Vikings. Can Mike White continue his great play from last week’s win over the Bears? The Jets quarterback asked for pointers from his former Cowboys’ teammates. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.