Jets right in middle of latest Touchdown Wire power rankings

The Jets have a good-looking roster. On paper. Of course, football is not played on paper. There are valid injury concerns with the Jets and how all the new pieces will gel together. In some ways, the Jets are a tough team to project. That’s exactly why Touchdown Wire’s Jarrett Bailey has the Jets right smack in the middle of his latest power rankings, checking in at No. 16.

The Jets are such a difficult team to project. Defensively, they’ll be good, but how good will Aaron Rodgers be? Even so, they did bring in multiple new offensive linemen, which was much needed after the tumultuous year they had. With all the uncertainty surrounding Rodgers and how he’ll bounce back, though, they get placed directly in the middle.

As a note, these rankings came out before the Jets acquired edge-rusher Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles, so it will be interesting to see how that addition changes the Jets’ outlook in some of these power rankings. But for now, right in the middle feels about right. They certainly look much better than last season, but there’s valid worry about a 40-year-old quarterback coming off an Achilles injury. However, the protection in front of him should be much better and the weapons are improved with the addition of wide receiver Mike Williams.

At the very least, the Jets should be in playoff contention and be in a three-horse race with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins for the AFC East title.

