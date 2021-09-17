Jets' Mekhi Becton to undergo surgery next week, expected to miss 4-8 weeks: report

Mekhi Becton looking cropped

After getting a second opinion on his knee injury, Jets tackle Mekhi Becton has reportedly made up his mind and will have surgery.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Becton will undergo surgery next Wednesday, Sept. 22, and is expected to miss 4-8 weeks.

Head coach Robert Saleh said on Monday that while Becton was still then in the process of getting a second opinion, the former first round pick was going to miss a “minimum” of four-to-six weeks.



Becton suffered the injury in third quarter of the Jets’ season opening loss to the Carolina Panthers.

SNY contributor Bent recently wrote about how the Jets will need to adjust without Becton in the lineup, with George Fant taking over at left tackle and Morgan Moses starting on the right side.