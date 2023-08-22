Jets’ Mekhi Becton to start at RT in preseason finale against Giants

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77) laughs during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium / Vincent Carchietta - USA TODAY Sports

Mekhi Becton will get the start at right tackle in the Jets’ preseason finale this weekend against the Giants, sources have told SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes.

Robert Saleh confirmed the news while talking to reporters shortly after.

“We’re giving him a run at right tackle,” the head coach said. “He did a really nice job in the game, took half the snaps. He looks like he’s in much better shape obviously, we’ll see how he does.

“Giving him this opportunity with those guys, it’ll be fun to see how it all works.”

It’s been a bit of a disappointing start to his NFL career for the former first-round pick. Becton’s appeared in just 15 games over the first two seasons of his pro career due to numerous injuries.

Coming off an ACL injury he suffered last season, the 24-year-old showed up for camp in tremendous shape and has been impressing thus far in preseason action.

Becton played 27 snaps two weeks ago against the Panthers and then made his first appearance at right tackle this past week against the Bucs. He was extremely impressive, remaining in the game deep into the third quarter and finishing with a team-high 85.0 PFF grade.

“He showed a lot of energy," Saleh said when asked about Becton's performance. "Looked like a young man who loved being out there playing the game. He was finishing blocks, showed athleticism, strength, power, movement. Some things he still has to clean up but he showed a lot."

After working hard this offseason, Becton has certainly earned this shot to show what he can do with the first-team offense.