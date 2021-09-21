Jets' Mekhi Becton posts positive update after having knee surgery

Mekhi Becton smiling with Jets hat on

Jets tackle Mekhi Becton successfully underwent knee surgery on Tuesday, following the injury he suffered in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers.

Becton opted to undergo surgery after getting a second opinion on the injury, and is expected to miss four-to-eight weeks.

"Surgery went great! Road to recovery starts now!!!!" Becton said in a tweet.

With Becton sidelined, head coach Robert Saleh is going with George Fant at left tackle and Morgan Moses starting on the right side.

Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was sacked six times in the Jets' loss to the Panthers, and then sacked another four times against the New England Patriots in their Week 2 loss.

Wilson will need the offensive line to step up and help protect him more while Becton is recovering from surgery.