Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton won’t be back on the field any time soon.

Coach Robert Saleh said today that Becton is having knee surgery and will be out a minimum of four to eight weeks.

The Jets chose Becton with the 11th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft with the idea that he’d be their franchise left tackle for years to come. But he’s had a hard time staying healthy, and has now suffered his most significant injury yet.

The Jets will move George Fant from right tackle to left tackle and play Morgan Moses at right tackle until Becton returns.

Jets’ Mekhi Becton will miss at least 4-8 weeks following knee surgery originally appeared on Pro Football Talk