Jets’ Mekhi Becton got himself C.J. Uzomah’s Zach Wilson t-shirt

Tight end CJ Uzomah dusted off an excellent piece of clothing for the start of Jets camp last week. It was a hilarous shirt of quarterback Zach Wilson as the Time Magazine “Person of the Year.”

Mekhi Becton found out the distributor carries extra large sizes.

The Jets left tackle posted to his social media account on Instagram on Thursday. In the photo on his story, he’s wearing one of the same shirts.

Looks like Uzomah’s idea was a hit in the locker room as well.

Check out Becton’s story below:

