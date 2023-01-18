Jets meeting with former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett

The Jets have reached out to another former coworker of Robert Saleh in their search for a new offensive coordinator.

Per Dianna Russini of ESPN, the Jets are meeting with former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Hackett and Saleh worked together in Jacksonville under Gus Bradley and Doug Marrone in 2015 and 2016. Hackett was quarterbacks coach and later offensive coordinator for the Jaguars while Saleh coached the linebackers.

Hackett was fired after 15 games in Denver, posting a 4-11 record, cumulating in an ugly 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day.

Hackett came to Denver after three years as Matt LaFleur’s offensive coordinator in Green Bay, though LaFleur called the plays.

The Jets are now up to five known candidates. Including Hackett, the Jets have also met with Eagles pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo, former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley and Dolphins pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell.

