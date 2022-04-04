Jets to meet with standout WR prospects Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave

Chris Olave Garrett Wilson celebrate TD Ohio State red jersey

One of the many storylines heading into the 2022 NFL Draft is what the Jets will do with their two first-round picks.

The team was 4-13 last season under rookie head coach Robert Saleh and quarterback Zach Wilson, so it makes sense to try and build the team around their gunslinger. This year’s draft will feature some high-profile wide receivers and Jets will reportedly be meeting with two of them soon.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Ohio State WRs Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are expected to visit with the Jets on Monday.

Both Olave and Wilson are projected to be first-round picks, and with the Jets holding the No. 4 and No. 10 picks there’s a high probability that the team drafts at least one WR.

Olave had his best season at Ohio State last year. He caught 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns in his senior year. It didn’t hurt that he was positioned opposite of Wilson, who caught 70 passes for 1058 yards and 12 touchdowns in his junior year.

With the Jets nearly acquiring WR Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s clear that the team will be looking for a wideout. And unless Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf becomes available, it’s plausible that the Jets look toward the draft to fill their wide receiver needs.

In his latest mock draft, SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano has the Jets taking Wilson with the No. 10 pick, saying “It’s a deep draft for receivers, but there are two that are beginning to emerge as the class of the class: The 6-foot, 183-pound Wilson and USC’s 6-foot-4, 219-pound Drake London. I thought the Jets might lean towards size, but their pursuit of Hill indicates a preference for speed.”

The 2022 NFL Draft will begin April 28.



