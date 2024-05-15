Jets to meet Minnesota Vikings in London October 6

The Jets are heading overseas in 2024. On October 6, the Jets will take on the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The news was announced Wednesday morning along with the rest of the international slate of games for the 2025 season.

The Jets last played in London during the 2021 season, a 27-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. This will be New York’s third trip to London, having also played there in 2015, a 27-14 win over the Miami Dolphins. The Jets are 1-1 all-time in London.

The Jets will be one of five teams playing in London this season. On October 13, the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Chicago Bears; on October 20, the Jaguars will meet the New England Patriots.

The other international games include the Philadelphia Eagles against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil on September 6 and the Carolina Panthers versus the New York Giants in Munich, Germany on November 10.

