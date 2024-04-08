Jets to meet with LSU WR Malik Nabers Tuesday

The Jets are set to meet with another top wide receiver prospect this week as they get all the final intel they can just before the start of the draft. On Tuesday, the Jets will meet with LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers.

The consensus All-American and Biletnikoff finalist caught 89 passs for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023. Nabers had nine games with over 100 yards including a 239-yard performance against Mississippi State.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has Nabers as his No. 3 wide receiver and No. 4 player overall on his latest top 50 big board. Here’s his scouting report on Nabers:

Nabers is a dynamic receiver with outstanding competitiveness and production. He explodes off the line in his release, creating immediate separation. He sets up defenders before snapping off his route. He isn’t afraid to work in the middle of the field and has strong hands to finish through contact. When working back to the quarterback, he prefers to let the ball travel into his body, but his drops are limited. He can scoop low throws off his shoes and easily adjusts to balls on his back hip. He does a lot of damage on slot fades, where he uses his speed to win early, and he tracks the ball with ease. After the catch, he explodes through tackles and also has a nasty stiff arm. Overall, Nabers is an electric playmaker who reminds me of DJ Moore with the ball in his hands.

Nabers is absolutely in play for the Jets at No 10 if they choose to stay at that position. Another dynamic weapon on this offense would always be welcomed going into this season, given the pressure surrounding this team. The Jets have the flexibility to select the best player available and Nabers can certainly be that player based on how the draft plays out.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire