As Jets' Will McDonald IV makes jump to NFL, he can lean on former college teammate Breece Hall

Will McDonald IV during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Will McDonald IV, selected by the Jets with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is a Midwesterner through and through, growing up in Milwaukee and playing his college ball at Iowa State.

But as he heads to the Big Apple, he’s fortunate to have two fellow Cyclones – Breece Hall and Allen Lazard – already in Green and White.

While McDonald and Lazard just missed each other (McDonald’s first year on campus was the year after Lazard finished his time there), the newest Jet has a strong relationship with Hall, the Jets' second round pick a year ago.

“I actually talked to Breece this morning, and I had no idea,” McDonald said after being drafted by the Jets. “Talked to Breece this morning about the draft and how to approach it, and I just got off the phone with him a couple of minutes ago.

“He was just telling me ‘Congratulations, I’m proud of you. You came a long way, and it’s an honor to play with you’ and everything. I definitely can say Breece has taught me a lot. He helped me develop into the man I am today. It was just an honor. I’m back to being around my homies, so it’s a real good experience.”

McDonald, who played both on the interior of the Cyclones’ defensive line and on the edge, has had an interesting path to the NFL. More of a basketball player growing up, the 6-foot-4 McDonald says he didn’t really start taking football seriously until his junior year of high school.



Now, he heard his name called as the 15th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

As he continued to learn the game, McDonald said he watched and tried to mimic NFL pass rushers like Aaron Donald, Maxx Crosby, Kenny Clark, and Frank Clark, while adding his “own sauce” to some of their moves.

Clearly, all that studying paid off, because no matter where the Iowa State coaches played him – he saw snaps at linebacker his redshirt freshman season along with his work up front – McDonald delivered. In 48 games with the Cyclones, McDonald tallied 34.0 sacks, including 10.5 in 2020 and 11.5 in 2021. He also had 40.5 tackles for loss, 10 forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

After McDonald was selected, Jets head coach Robert Saleh explained that two NFL comparisons for McDonald are Randy Gregory and Brian Burns, and while time will tell what McDonald’s ceiling is with the Jets, he’s ready to get to work and do whatever it takes to help make an impact on the field.

“I’m going to bring everything that I can, whether it’s special teams, being a role player, whatever I’ve got to do,” he said. “A lot of things I learned at Iowa State, a lot of discipline, a lot of poise, learning to make the right decisions, being around good teammates. I was just following the pack, doing whatever I can do to help everybody around me.”