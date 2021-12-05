Jets may not face Eagles QB Jalen Hurts on Sunday: reports

Jalen Hurts handoff green uniform

When the Jets host Philadelphia at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Eagles may be without their starting quarterback.

According to a report from Derrick Gunn, a longtime Eagles reporter with NBC Sports Philadelphia, Jalen Hurts will not play on Sunday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport followed up on that report by saying ‘this is the way it was heading’ though he left the door still slightly open for Hurts to play.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Hurts will be a game-time decision, with the Eagles wanting to see how his ankle responds on Sunday.



In his first full season as the Eagles’ starting quarterback, Hurts has had a solid but uneven season, completing 60.1 percent of his passes for 2,435 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His best asset has been his ability to contribute to the Philadelphia ground game, rushing for 695 yards with eight touchdowns.

Hurts has been limited at practice all week due to an ankle injury he suffered during the Eagles’ 13-7 loss to the Giants last week, when the quarterback was limited to 129 passing yards with three interceptions against no touchdowns.

If Hurts is indeed out, the Eagles will turn to backup Gardner Minshew. After spending his first two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Washington State product was traded to the Eagles this past August. Minshew has made one career start against the Jets, throwing three touchdowns without an interception in a 29-15 Jaguars win in October 2019.