Jets' Marcus Maye looks ahead to challenge of facing Cardinals' offense: 'There's no room for error'

With Joe Flacco taking over for an injured Sam Darnold, much of the focus around the Jets this week has been on the team’s offense.

But the Jets’ defense will also have quite the challenge on their hands this Sunday when the Arizona Cardinals visit MetLife Stadium.

The Cardinals (2-2) have been up and down this season, but there’s no doubt that young quarterback Kyler Murray and his arsenal of weapons, including DeAndre Hopkins, are a tough task for any defense to contain.

Jets safety Marcus Maye spoke to reporters on Thursday, explaining what makes Hopkins in particular such a threat. The four-time Pro-Bowl selection has already totaled 397 yards this season, the fourth most in the NFL.

“He gets so many opportunities,” said Maye. “He’s a great player, we’ve just got to be ready when the opportunity comes, because we know they’re going to try to get him the ball as many different ways as they can, so you’ve got to prepare for it.”

Murray, meanwhile, hasn’t thrown for more than 286 yards in a game this season, but he’s coming off a very efficient game against he Carolina Panthers in which he threw for three touchdowns without an interception. Through four games, he’s completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 919 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with five picks.

But Murray’s also averaged 8.3 yards per carry this season, racking up 265 rushing yards already to go along with four rushing touchdowns (matching his total from his entire rookie season).

Maye knows that one of the biggest keys will be keeping Murray contained in the pocket and not allowing him to be a true dual threat.

“You’ve got to keep him in the pocket, try to make him one-dimensional because he can throw and he can use his feet as well once he gets outside the pocket,” said Maye. “If we can pressure him, make him one-dimensional, I think we’ll be okay.”

The last time the Jets took the field, the defense was responsible for six personal foul penalties in a sloppy and reckless loss to the Denver Broncos.

Unsurprisingly, defensive coordinator Gregg Williams has been on his team this week to clean things up, according to Maye.

“He’s turned it up a notch,” Maye said. “There’s no room for error right now. We’re all scratching and clawing right now to get a win, so every detail is something that we’re paying attention to. Like I said, there’s no room for error. Throughout the week, we’ve been practicing hard, so we’ll be ready for Sunday.”

Maye and the Jets will get another chance to secure their first victory of the season when things kick off on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.