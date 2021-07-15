Jets S Marcus Maye among 6 franchise-tagged players who didn’t sign extensions
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Marcus Maye and the Jets could not agree on a contract extension before the July 15 franchise tag deadline.
As a result, Maye will play on a one-year, $10.612 million franchise tag tender in 2021. The Jets now have to wait until next offseason to negotiate with Maye and his representatives again. New York can place the franchise tag on Maye for a second consecutive year but at a steeper price. The other options the Jets have are to trade him, come to terms on a new contract in free agency, or let him walk in free agency.
Five other franchise-tagged players were unable to agree on long-term deals before Thursday’s 4 p.m. deadline. Here’s a look at the rest of the players joining Maye, as well as what they’ll make on the tag.
Jets S Marcus Maye: 1-year, $10.612 million
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Saints S Marcus Williams: 1-year, $10.612 million
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
Jaguars OL Cam Robinson: 1-year, $13.754 million
Photo by Harry Aaron/Getty Images
Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin: 1-year, $$15.983 million
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Bears WR Allen Robinson: 1-year, $17.880 million
James Gilbert-Getty Images
Washington Football Team OL Brandon Scherff: 1-year, $18.036 million
Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
1
1