Jets S Marcus Maye among 6 franchise-tagged players who didn’t sign extensions

Marcus Maye and the Jets could not agree on a contract extension before the July 15 franchise tag deadline.

As a result, Maye will play on a one-year, $10.612 million franchise tag tender in 2021. The Jets now have to wait until next offseason to negotiate with Maye and his representatives again. New York can place the franchise tag on Maye for a second consecutive year but at a steeper price. The other options the Jets have are to trade him, come to terms on a new contract in free agency, or let him walk in free agency.

Five other franchise-tagged players were unable to agree on long-term deals before Thursday’s 4 p.m. deadline. Here’s a look at the rest of the players joining Maye, as well as what they’ll make on the tag.

Jets S Marcus Maye: 1-year, $10.612 million

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Saints S Marcus Williams: 1-year, $10.612 million

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Jaguars OL Cam Robinson: 1-year, $13.754 million

Photo by Harry Aaron/Getty Images

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin: 1-year, $$15.983 million

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bears WR Allen Robinson: 1-year, $17.880 million

James Gilbert-Getty Images

Washington Football Team OL Brandon Scherff: 1-year, $18.036 million

Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

1

1