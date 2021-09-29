Jets’ Marcus Maye out 3-4 weeks

A rough season for the Jets just got a little rougher.

Jets safety Marcus Maye has an ankle injury that will cause him to miss three or four weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Maye has been very healthy and available for the Jets the last three years: He played every defensive snap in all three games this season, every snap in all 16 games last season, and 99 percent of snaps in 2019.

Maye signed the franchise tender this year, so he’s playing on a one-year, $10.6 million guaranteed contract. He’s slated to hit free agency in March.

