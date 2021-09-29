Jets' S Marcus Maye out 3-4 weeks with ankle injury

New York Jets safety Marcus Maye jogs off field following game vs Buffalo Bills

The Jets' best player on defense will be sidelined for close to a month.

Safety Marcus Maye suffered an ankle injury and will be out three to four weeks, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano confirmed.

Maye surprisingly showed up on the injury report after Wednesday's practice, and he did not participate.



The defense has already lost DE Carl Lawson, LB Jarrad Davis and S Lamarcus Joyner, and they are likely without WRs Elijah Moore and Jeff Smith this week - Moore suffered a concussion in Sunday's loss, while Smith got a concussion in a Wednesday morning car accident.

It's unclear when Maye suffered the injury, as he did finish Sunday's game.