Jets 'making progress' on deal with free agent OT Morgan Moses: report

Morgan Moses with Redskins

The Jets are "making progress" on a possible multi-year deal with free agent OT Morgan Moses, reports Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Per Fowler, the Jets are viewed as the favorite for Moses and have made a "compelling push" to sign him.

The Bears also have interest in Moses, whom they recently had in for a visit, reports SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.



If the Jets sign Moses, he could replace George Fant as the expected starter at right tackle.

Moses, 30, spent the first seven years of his NFL career with Washington, where he started every regular season game since 2015.

Washington released Moses in May.