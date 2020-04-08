Jets Mailbag: On timing of a Jamal Adams extension, trading for Odell Beckham Jr., and more

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

While the rest of the sports world is paused, the NFL is still in business (mostly). Free agency is still ongoing, and teams are prepping for the NFL Draft, which is now just two weeks away.

Obviously, there are still a lot of unanswered questions when it comes to the Jets. Here are some you submitted to SNY:

What would it take for the Jets to trade (Jamal) Adams? -- Dodzer94 (via Instagram)

I guess I should start by saying: I don't think they will. I think if they wanted to trade Adams they would've done it at the deadline last year when the Dallas Cowboys were clearly hot for him. At the time, according to reports, the Cowboys were even offering a first-round pick. I heard the Jets wanted a first and a second and more (some reports said they wanted a first and two seconds). That's a crazy price, and a pretty good indication that they weren't serious about dealing him.

And I think that still holds true. I believe Jets GM Joe Douglas values Adams as a playmaker, sees him as a huge emotional leader for this team, and a key cog in Gregg Williams' defensive scheme. I also think the Jets and CEO Christopher Johnson see all those 33 jerseys in the stands and understand he's a really marketable player. That may not be the primary concern, but it counts for a lot.

So what would it take? The proverbial offer they can't refuse. Start with a first-round pick and a second-round pick, and definitely more than that. If the Jets don't want to trade him -- and I don't think they do -- it'll take a team making a crazy offer. And even then, if it comes after the draft? I don't know that they'd even listen if we're talking about picks in 2021.

When does Jamal Adams get extended? -- @tmcgrathBC (via Twitter)

Ah, the logical follow-up. Well, first of all, from the Jets' perspective there's no rush. He is under contract for 2020 and when they pick up his fifth-year option in May he'll be under contract in 2021. And they have the option to use the franchise tag in 2022 and even 2023 if they want to spend that money. The point is, they've got him under financial control for awhile.

That's why I've been saying it most likely won't be this offseason. And I think I'm right about that. But after watching Douglas operate in free agency, giving a lot of short-term deals that give the Jets financial flexibility and cap room for the future, I can't help but wonder if he's planning to do this sooner than I thought. Like maybe this summer or even during the season.

It makes sense. They really like Adams and want him to be part of their future. They also know he's a bit volatile -- see his reaction after the Jets listened to offers for him at the trade deadline -- and keeping him happy is a good way to keep the peace. I don't think Adams would become a big distraction anytime soon, but he certainly could be a small one next season if he's still waiting for that big deal. So it could be in the Jets' interest to get something done by then.

Whether they can or not does, of course, depend on how much he wants. He's probably going to become the NFL's highest-paid safety regardless. So unless he's looking to vault way over the top, my guess is that we'll hear about talks starting this summer or fall. Although, some of that might depend on how much the current pandemic hurts the NFL, and when they're able to get their new TV deals done.

Do you see the Jets making a splash move like signing (Jadeveon) Clowney or trading for Odell Beckham Jr. - jjc927 (via Instagram)

I'd be shocked if either of those things happen. I can't see any scenario where Douglas gives up what he'd have to in order to get Beckham (both in terms of draft picks and money). And as for Clowney, unless his price comes way, way down, I don't think the Jets are that interested. We don't know a ton about how Douglas will operate as a GM since he hasn't even been on the job a year yet. But nothing he's done so far indicates he's willing to spend a ton to bring in a star. He'd rather develop a star.

And sure, those two players could help. But keep in mind the draft is really deep in receivers and the Jets can likely get one or two good ones on Day 2 without having to inherit a $90 million contract, too. And while pass rushers will be harder to find, they did just bring Jordan Jenkins back and he had more sacks than Clowney last year. Yes, Clowney is a better player, but he's a health risk, too. And considering how much they'd have to pay him, that's a big risk to take.

Is it possible to trade down from 11? -- @Thahn531 (via Twitter)

What would it take for the Jets to trade down if one of the Top 4 OL is on the board? What type of package should Jets fans be looking for? -- @Bigdogz1318 (via Twitter)

I'll take these two together. I actually struggled with the idea of the Jets trading down in the seven-round mock draft I published on Monday. The Jets are in a tough spot. They are very likely to take either an offensive lineman or a receiver at No. 11. And if they trade down too far, the top four linemen and top three receivers could already be off the board.

From everything I've heard, it seems that if they stay at 11, three of those offensive linemen will probably already be gone as it is, but they'd likely have their pick of receivers. If the Jets wanted to take the fourth lineman, they likely couldn't trade down behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 14, because they want a lineman, too. And if they want a receiver, the danger is the Raiders (12) and 49ers (13) are also probably drafting a receiver.

So any move downward could be risky if offensive linemen or receivers are their target. I can't rule anything out if the offer is right, but I haven't found a way to really make a trade down work.

As for how much they'd get in return, it depends of course on how far down they go. At 11, with the best quarterbacks gone, they probably don't want to drop too far, so they likely won't be able to pick up anything higher than a third-round pick -- maybe with a late-rounder or future pick thrown in. But it all depends.

Which WR fits Gase's system best … (CeeDee) Lamb, (Jerry) Jeudy, or (Henry) Ruggs? -- @JetSerious (via Twitter)

This is an interesting question, and I'm not sure there's a good answer because I believe that every type of receiver can fit into every system, and that a good coach adjusts to good talent. For example, I'll tell you that Gase's offense is heavy on the use of slot receivers -- smaller, faster, shiftier guys who catch a quick slant and break a tackle for a bigger gain. But if the 6-3 Julio Jones landed on his roster, I bet he'd change things up and build his offense around him.

Now, the Jets do have a pretty good slot in Jamison Crowder, who in many ways is the focal point of Gase's attack. If I was looking for a prototypical Gase receiver I'd probably choose Ruggs, the 5-11, 188 pounder from Alabama with 4.27 speed. But scouts are mixed on whether he's better in the slot or on the outside because of his straight-line speed. I take that to mean he can line up at either and utilize the same skills, but I don't know how Gase views him.

I do know that the Jets really like him, though -- possibly enough to take him at 11. Possibly.

But honestly, the guy I look at to be the best fit into what the Jets are doing right now is the best receiver in the draft -- the 6-1, 193-pound Jeudy. He played a lot out of the slot at 'Bama but was versatile enough to be really dangerous on the outside, too. And if the Jets are going with Crowder in the slot and Breshad Perriman as their deep threat, Jeudy could step in and be a dangerous, do-it-all guy with the skill set that Gase absolutely loves and knows how to use.