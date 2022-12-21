Jets Mailbag: Who is the starting quarterback in 2023?

Zach Wilson and Mike White / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com/USA TODAY NETWORK

The task at hand is a simple one for the Jets.

Win … and you’re in.

Lose … and you’re going to need an awful lot of help.

With the playoffs hanging on by a thread, we opened up the mailbag to address your concerns on the state of New York.

Let’s get to it.

@RayMarcano Who will be the Jets quarterback in 2023?

Zach Wilson should still be on the roster. It’s not like he’s costing a ton, he’s not a disgruntled player in the locker room, and there still is so much talent worth trying to develop. With that said, I think you’ll see the Jets add a proven veteran and name him their starter. This team’s win-now window opened this year. They have a championship-level defense, a coaching staff others will start picking from in the coming years, and talented youthful players on their rookie contracts they haven’t had to pay yet. The Jets will not risk one player’s potential lack-of development keeping them from the playoffs.

The two most obvious names to keep an eye on are Derek Carr (Raiders) and Jimmy Garoppolo (49ers). Garoppolo’s injury this year (and lack-of durability throughout his career) makes signing him a bit more tricky, but that could also drive the price down and make him cheaper than Carr.

I also wouldn’t rule out Daniel Jones, if the Giants were to let him go. He wouldn’t break the bank, would be a great fit in this offense, and his mobility would give coordinator Mike LaFleur another level. What Jones is doing this season with virtually no supporting cast has opened more than a few eyes around the league.

The crown jewel, obviously, is Lamar Jackson (Ravens). I’d fully expect the Jets to make a serious push to sign him if — and this is a big if — he’s made available. I have serious doubts that actually happens, though. Good teams don’t let great players go, and there’s no denying Jackson’s excellence. You figure he and the Ravens eventually agree to something.

@JetsWithJason: Do you think the Jets would ever consider trading for Aaron Rodgers?

From a football perspective it makes a lot of sense. Rodgers doesn’t have more than a year or two left, but the Jets' window is now, and he absolutely takes them from not just a playoff contender, but a favorite for the Super Bowl. There are some concerns anytime you take an aging veteran quarterback and put him into a new system. But Rodgers checks off that box, too, considering Matt LaFleur deploys a similar scheme to his little brother.

The only concern I have here is the Packers -- Jets connections. Saleh and LaFleur are best friends. Obviously, LaFleur’s brother (Mike) is the Jets’ offensive coordinator.

Matt LaFleur has not won a Super Bowl. He’s seen Rodgers every day in practice and in games for the last four years. It would be telling if he were willing to trade him.

@TheRealZace11: Do you think Mike LaFleur has done the best job he can at helping Zach Wilson?

I’ve seen this notion floated around quite a bit. It would be a valid argument if the offense was universally struggling. But every other quarterback the Jets have trotted out there not-named Wilson has experienced more success than Wilson. There’s Mike White, obviously, but don’t forget Josh Johnson (29 of 45, 334 yards, three touchdowns, interception), too.

Joe Flacco isn’t good, but even he compiled better numbers than Wilson in his time as a starter. In his six appearances, Flacco has completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 1,240 yards with eight touchdowns, three interceptions and a quarterback rating of 84.6. Wilson, in 21 career starts, has completed 55.4 percent of his passes, thrown for 3,930 yards, 15 touchdowns, 17 interceptions, and has a quarterback rating of 71.8.

Wilson’s problem is not the scheme or what LaFleur is asking him to do. It’s that he still can’t hit the layups. Even against the Lions last week, in what may have been the best game of his young career, Wilson threw an egregious interception, completed just over 50 percent of his passes, and missed several throws that would have ended this game well before Greg Zuerlein’s failed 58-yard attempt.

If the plays are scheming guys open, and Wilson isn’t hitting the open players, then how do you blame the coordinator?



@PaffDaddy9: Is Mike LaFleur in consideration for any head coaching jobs this offseason?

I think you’ll see him get a few interviews this coaching cycle, yes. I do not believe a team hires him … yet. A lot of teams like to get young, innovative minds in for an interview to get to know them a bit more to potentially get a leg up down the road. Maybe LaFleur impresses someone enough where they decide to move forward with it. That’s possible, but likely doubtful this year. Either way, LaFleur won’t stick with the Jets much longer, especially if the playoffs are in their future next year.

@Im_Scoots: Do you think Mike White is the starter when he’s healthy? Or will the Jets stick with Zach Wilson?

Saleh’s comments on Monday about the best player playing, referencing Matt Flynn and Russell Wilson in Seattle, were telling. The Jets were impressed with some of Wilson’s throws against the Lions, but his misses were also why they came up short. It’s not just about Wilson’s inaccuracies, though. There are plays where he comes off his first read — even when it’s open — for no apparent reason. It cost the Jets on the game’s final drive when he chose not to throw to an open Elijah Moore on a crosser.

White will play as long as the Jets have a realistic shot at the playoffs because they understand that White gives them the best chance to win on Sundays. It doesn’t make sense to stick with Wilson until they are eliminated from the playoffs. Then, it’s about seeing what you have and evaluating the former second overall pick.

@BraddyD31: Is Joe Douglas too stubborn to move on from struggling draft picks?

No. Any notion of this should have been put to sleep when the Jets benched Wilson after the Patriots game. That took a lot of you-know-what from all levels of the organization. And, despite what the Jets said publicly, they had no intention of going back to Wilson as long as they were still in the playoff discussion. Douglas wants to win. He’s going to do whatever it takes to win. He won’t go down in Wilson’s boat just for the sake of going down in the boat.

The Jets will have very real and very honest discussions after the season as it pertains to the quarterback position. If they determine they are better off with someone else … then that’s exactly what they’re going to do.

Both Douglas and Saleh realize they need to reach the postseason in order to keep their jobs 2024 and beyond. They care more about that than giving up on a missed draft pick.

@HahahBogey: Do you think the Jets get rid of Corey Davis and Carl Lawson next year?

The Jets coaching staff loves Davis. It’s hard to tell if that love is enough to keep him around, though. Whether it’s via the draft or free agency, the Jets can find a cheaper option who can bring more to their offense than Davis. Granted, there’s a chance they do to Davis what they did to Jamison Crowder last year: Tell him to agree to a pay cut, or get cut. Davis is not a team’s No. 1 or No. 2 option, but with the Jets, he’s their No. 3 (behind Garrett Wilson and Moore). He might be one of the NFL’s best No. 3 receivers.

Lawson, like Davis, is a player I can see returning on a reworked deal. I get the sense continuity is of more importance to Lawson than anything else. The initial contract he signed with the Jets set him up for life. The idea of staying with the Jets likely means more to him than starting over somewhere new for a few million more.