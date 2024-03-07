Jets Mailbag: Will Gang Green stay put at No. 10 in 2024 NFL Draft?

Things are about to get crazy throughout the NFL world. Next week: Legal tampering period, or the unofficial start of free agency. That’s when the agents of unrestricted free agents are permitted to have conversations with NFL clubs.

Truthfully, though, those sides worked out the framework of those deals at the NFL Combine last week.

With so much about to go down, we figured it was time to open the mailbag again and take your questions on the state of the Jets. Let’s get right to it.,,

@MikeyBoyJets: What do you think about a reunion with Foley Fatukasi?

I understand why people are connecting these dots. Fatukasi is a run-stuffer and the Jets need one. He also enjoyed two of the best seasons of his career in New York (81.6 PFF grade in 2019 and 80.1 in 2020). It also wasn’t an ugly divorce — the Jaguars just gave him a ton of money in free agency (three years, $30 million). I just don’t see it happening. Robert Saleh values quickness from his defensive linemen. He wants guys who are going to attack and push up the field. Fatukasi is more of a nose tackle, run-stuffer.

@YourFavTalb: Which receiver outside of Calvin Ridley are the Jets most likely to pursue?

That market dried up pretty quick, huh? It was expected. The two top options in free agency are now Marquise Brown and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The Jets want to add a true X to their offense. They believe Garrett Wilson is best in the slot, allowing his skill set to shine and reach his potential as a more athletic Cooper Kupp. That’s why they would have pursued Davante Adams and Mike Evans so heavily if either were available. I know not all in the Jets' building aren’t super high on his upside, but Gabe Davis (Bills) is one I like a lot. They could also go the Tyler Boyd route.

@JPSmith305: Which quarterbacks could the Jets target on the third day of the draft?

Keep an eye on Tulane’s Michael Pratt. The Jets scouted him a pretty decent amount during the college season and I know some came away impressed. He’s played a lot of football over the last three years — 46 games. He threw for 9,611 yards, 90 touchdowns and 26 interceptions in them. He had just 10 interceptions to 49 touchdowns over the last two years.

@EddieLehigh59: Do you think the Jets stay put at No. 10?

I do. Maybe if they see someone like Joe Alt or Olu Fashanu within a pick or two they try to move up, but there’s not that much ammunition anymore to do so -- especially if they want to try to make another run at Adams in the middle of the season if things go south with the Raiders (again). They’ll likely take a tackle there at No. 10. If Taliese Fuaga, Alt and Fashanu are all gone, though, tight end Brock Bowers makes a ton of sense. The Jets have flirted with the idea of a tight end early the last two years. They didn’t pull the trigger. Maybe now they do.



@Debo18410: How active do you expect the Jets to be next Monday?

Anyone expecting Joe Douglas to treat this offseason any different than previous offseasons will be disappointed. There’s this old adage out there that no one spends like a desperate general manager. That’s largely true. Guys go out there and spend like crazy to save their job. Not once have I gotten the sense that’s how Douglas will operate. Yes, he’s on the hot seat — he knows that. But he’s hellbent in his belief that the best way to build a team is not by spending wildly on the open market. He’ll sign guys — absolutely. But he’s going to look to improve the team the way he has his previous four years with signings like Corey Davis, Carl Lawson, etc.

@DavidNoahLuke: Could you see a Jamal Adams, Marcus Maye reunion?

No.

@OrtenB: Any chance that Corey Davis could be lured back?

The Jets would welcome him back with open arms. The organization, top on down, loves him. So does Aaron Rodgers. It’s just a matter of if Davis wants to play. There would likely have to be some financial adjustments (they’re not giving him his old contract back after sitting out a year), but this is absolutely something the Jets could explore. Ridley is likely atop the Jets free agent board at receiver. I’d take Davis over just about anyone else out there, though.

@WildKardAlex: Favorite food at the NFL Combine?

I’m on the record with my disdain for Indianapolis. I get the convenience of it all for NFL teams, but the city lacks personality and the vast majority of restaurants are all chains. You walk down the main strip and you’re slapped in the face with Yard House, Dicks Last Resort. It stinks. It’s one of the reasons I far prefer covering the Senior Bowl — Mobile, Alabama has a uniqueness about it you can’t find anywhere else. Even St. Elmos, the steakhouse everyone raves about, is … an average steakhouse. Their "famous" shrimp cocktail is legitimately just cocktail sauce with an absurd amount of horseradish.

There is one spot I really enjoy, though. A reservation there with two of my longtime reporter friends is a running tradition. The place is called Union 50. It’s an Uber away, but great cocktails and an interesting menu. Recommend to anyone who unfortunately finds themselves in Indy.