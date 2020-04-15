Jets Mailbag: Would Gang Green accept this trade for Jamal Adams?

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

About a week to go until the 2020 NFL Draft, and there are still plenty of questions about what the Jets are doing. Here are a few you submitted to SNY:

What is Jamal Adams' actual value to the Jets, making big bucks at a non-premium position? If you can get a 1st, plus for him isn't that the prudent move? Isn't getting one of the top 4 OLs AND (one of the) Top 3 WRs AND another Day 2 pick worth more than paying Adams $17M (per year)? -- @NeilMSBGC (via Twitter)

Well, I suppose it all depends on how you define "actual value."

Aside from being one of the best safeties in the game, he's arguably the Jets' most marketable player (certainly the most marketable other than Sam Darnold), and many of his teammates and coaches would say he's the emotional leader of the team. He's a sparkplug and a big part of why their defense was so good last year.

Is it worth $17 million per year? I don't know, but he'll probably get at least $15 million per year, depending on when he signs his contract. A five-year, $75 million deal with half of that guaranteed would make him the highest-paid safety in the game. He might even do better than that. That's what a player like that costs.

I suppose if the Jets get all of what you suggested -- a top offensive lineman, one of the top receivers and a Day 2 pick -- it's a compelling argument to trade him. But the counter-argument is this: They'll get one of the top offensive linemen anyway, get a really good receiver in the second round and still keep a really valuable piece of their defense.

That seems better to me, and I think that's why the Jets are unlikely to trade him unless they get a lot more in return.

Percentage chance we trade our 2nd rounder for Trent Williams and draft Jerry Jeudy at 11? - @J_mart89 (via Twitter)

The chance of them trading a second-rounder for Trent Williams seems to be around 0 percent. They did have some interest in trading for him when he first came on the market, but I was told it wasn't all that serious -- certainly not at the price the Redskins asked for in return.

And then they moved on, signing left tackle George Fant. I don't think they could get Williams for a second-rounder anyway, but even if they could I don't think they'd do it now.

As for Jeudy, I'd say there's probably a decent chance he's the pick at 11 anyway. I still lean towards them taking an offensive lineman, but when they're weighing a guy who could be the fourth tackle on their board vs. their top receiver, the receiver could be hard to pass up. This is a deep class of receivers, but to many scouts, Jeudy stands out at the head of the class.

I don't think they'll do it, but I can't rule that out.

Any idea how the Jets order their WR or OT group for this draft? Who they prefer? Some talk they liked Ruggs best at WR -- @wujan3 (via Twitter)

I don't know the specific order they ranked those two positions, but I can tell you what I've heard.

According to sources, they seem to really like Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas and Alabama tackle Jedrick Wills. I've heard more about them than the other two, though that could be in part because many think Iowa's Tristan Wirfs will be gone by the time the Jets pick. I think they like Louisville's Mekhi Becton, but I get the sense that they'd take Thomas or Wills if they have a choice. But that's a big "if."

As for the receivers, I have heard the chatter about Ruggs, how they like his speed and think he could be a great fit into the Adam Gase offense. When I ran that by a few scouts and NFL executives the response was basically "OK, but how could they pass on Jerry Jeudy?"

So many seem to think Jeudy is the head of the class. I'm sure the Jets like him, too. Would they take Ruggs over him? I don't know. And honestly, I don't think we're ever going to find out.

If the Jets trade down with the Falcons at 16 and one of Jeudy, Ruggs or Lamb is still there, is it safe to say they will definitely draft one of them? -- @jose24jronberg (via Twitter)

Actually, no. A week ago I would've thought so, but I wrote about this on Tuesday: Outside of the "Big Four" offensive tackles, there are three more that many teams and scouts love - USC's Austin Jackson, Houston's Josh Jones and Boise State's Ezra Cleveland. So it's entirely possible that the Jets could trade down and take one of them instead - even if one of those three receivers is still available.

The biggest reason is the depth of the receiver class. It's going to be hard to find a starting-ready tackle once you get out of the first round. But there should be several available for the Jets when they pick 48th. So it probably makes a lot more sense for them to take a tackle first, then address receiver later.

What do you think the Jets record will be assuming whatever your draft prediction is for them and Sam stays healthy? -- @ZukJets (via Twitter)

Do you believe the Jets have a legit chance to finally win the AFC East Division this season now that Brady is gone? -- @BigTenFan4ever (via Twitter)

Ah, two people looking for hope. It's a little bit early to start predicting records -- especially if you're going to hold me to it. But considering the Jets' strong finish last season and assuming Darnold is healthy, I see no reason why they can't be over .500. How much over .500 depends on a lot of factors, including who they draft, how quickly they develop, and what happens with those pesky Patriots up in New England.

There's a lot we still don't know about them, like who their quarterback will be. But yes, I think there's an opening for someone else to win the AFC East for the first time since 2008. My early guess is the Buffalo Bills have a better shot than the Jets, but the door is open. I don't know how wide, though, because there is one thing I've learned over the last 20 years:

Never, ever count Bill Belichick out.