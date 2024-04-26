Jets made attempts to trade up in first round of draft

The Jets traded down during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but according to SNY’s Connor Hughes, the team made an attempt to move up in the draft.

Hughes notes that Giants and Bears were “locked in” on LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers and Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze, respectively. That could lead one to believe the Jets were attempting to trade with those teams at No. 6 and No. 9, respectively.

Ultimately, those teams stayed put and added weapons for quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Caleb Williams. The Jets ended up getting mid-round picks from the Minnesota Vikings to move down one spot, from No. 10 to No. 11. In the end, the Jets added offensive line insurance with the selection of Penn State offensive lineman Olu Fashanu.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire