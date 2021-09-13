Jets LT Mekhi Becton suffered dislocated knee cap, out 4-6 weeks

Mekhi Becton suffered a dislocated knee cap before being carted off the field in Week 1, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Doctors were able to pop the knee back into place. ESPN’s Adam Schefter added that Becton is expected to miss 4-6 weeks and will need arthroscopic knee surgery to clean up damaged cartilage.

Becton left Sunday’s game in the third quarter after Zach Wilson’s first career touchdown pass. The Jets’ offensive line was already reeling before Becton’s injury, and now Robert Saleh needs to replace his starting left tackle before the Jets take on the Patriots. George Fant should take over Becton’s position with Morgan Moses sliding into the starting right tackle spot.

