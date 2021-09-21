Jets LT Mekhi Becton shares positive post-surgery update: ‘Road to recovery starts now’

Mekhi Becton appears to be in good spirits after undergoing knee surgery.

The Jets’ left tackle shared an image of his wrapped-up leg on Tuesday, adding that the “surgery went great.” That’s excellent news for Becton and the Jets, who hope to have the offensive lineman back this season.

One day at a time! pic.twitter.com/hwzPOj4ssB — Trending Topic 🤫 (@BigTicket73) September 21, 2021

Becton is expected to miss 4-8 weeks after dislocating his knee cap and being carted off in New York’s Week 1 loss to the Panthers. The knee was popped back into place, but the injury caused cartilage damage. Arthroscopic surgery was performed to clean up the damage.

With Becton out, George Fant took over at left tackle in Week 2. Veteran Morgan Moses manned the right side.

