Jets LT Mekhi Becton could be possible trade target for Raiders

The Raiders have already made two big trades this offseason, acquiring Davante Adams and Rock Ya-Sin. But could they make another during draft weekend?

In a recent article by Rich Cimini of ESPN, he wrote about the draft plans for the Jets and what that might mean for former first-round pick Mekhi Becton. Here is a snippet of his thoughts on what the Jets might do tonight:

“If the Jets draft Ekwonu (or Alabama tackle Evan Neal, for that matter) over the top available defensive player, it will raise questions about Becton’s future. Could Becton get traded during the draft? Never say never in the NFL. It would be a shame to trade a player who was drafted 11th overall only two years ago, a player with obvious talent, but the feeling could change if Ekwonu or Neal falls into their lap. It would be a bad optic for the Jets, who have traded every first-round pick from 2014 to 2018.”

The Raiders are obviously searching for some offensive line help and they won’t be able to grab anyone close to as talented as Becton at No. 86. So, could a trade take place if the Jets do select Neal or Ekwonu? It’s certainly possible.

He could quickly improve their right tackle spot and would give them a mauler in the run game. Becton needs to be able to stay healthy, but he is one of the most physically gifted offensive linemen in the NFL.

Keep an eye on this situation over the next few hours, as Becton could suddenly be on the trade block for the Jets.

