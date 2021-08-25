Jets LT Mekhi Becton in concussion protocol after leaving Tuesday’s practice

Tyler Greenawalt
·1 min read
In this article:
Mekhi Becton didn’t practice Wednesday after entering the concussion protocol following a head-to-head collision, Robert Saleh confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

The Jets starting left tackle was evaluated for a head injury after leaving practice early on Tuesday. Becton was spotted vomiting on the sideline after the play that knocked him out and didn’t return. He’ll need to be cleared by the medical staff and an independent neurological consultant after following the five-step Return-To-Participation protocol, per league rules.

It’s unknown how long Becton will be out, but George Fant will likely take over at left tackle in his place and if Becton misses any games.

Becton is the biggest injury to befall the Jets offensive line this summer. Gang Green already lost backup Cam Clark to a spinal contusion and Alex Lewis to retirement. Rookie Alijah Vera-Tucker has missed a lot of time with a pectoral strain. Backups Connor McDermott, Chuma Edoga and Jimmy Murray have also been injured throughout training camp.

As far as other Jets injuries go, running back La’Mical Perine is dealing with a foot injury, while Sheldon Rankins, Brandin Echols and Mike White returned to practice. Vera-Tucker, Elijah Moore and Quinnen Williams returned to practice this week, too, though Saleh doesn’t think Vera-Tucker or Moore will play against the Eagles on Friday.

