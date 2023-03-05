Jets LT Duane Brown to return for 17th season: report

Oct 16, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; New York Jets offensive tackle Duane Brown (71) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports / © Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jets LT Duane Brown has decided to return for his 17th NFL season, his agent Kennard McGuire told ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Brown, 37, signed a two-year, $22 million deal with New York on Aug. 11, 2022 after the team lost Mekhi Becton for the season due to injury. He is scheduled to earn a non-guaranteed $9 million in base salary for the 2023 season, per Spotrac.

The veteran recently underwent surgery to repair a torn left rotator cuff that he played the entire season with, per Cimini.

Brown played and started in 12 games for the Jets in 2022 after missing the first four games of the season. He previously played with the Seattle Seahawks from 2017 to 2021 and played his first 10 seasons in the NFL with the Houston Texans after being selected with the No. 26 pick in the 2008 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech.

Over his 16 seasons, Brown has earned five Pro Bowl nominations and was named a First-Team AP All-Pro in 2012.

Brown has started all 215 games that he's played in his career and has only committed 64 career penalties (15 holding, 35 false starts, and eight that were declined or offset).