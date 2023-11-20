Jets have lowest third-down conversion rate since 1991

The Jets went 0-for-11 on third downs in Sunday's 32-6 loss to the Bills and their futility in those situations is at a historical level.

With 10 games in the books, the Jets are now 30-for-131 on third downs this season. Pro Football Reference has data for those situations starting in the 1991 season and the 22.9 percent conversion rate is the lowest for any team over that span.

The 2005 49ers and 2002 Cowboys both converted 24 percent of their third downs, so that's the number the Jets will have to reach if they want to avoid having the cellar to themselves come the end of the season.

Zach Wilson was the quarterback for most of those third down tries, but the team made a change during Sunday's loss. Tim Boyle relieved Wilson in the third quarter and head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that the team will make a decision on Monday about who will start against the Dolphins in the NFL's inaugural Black Friday game.