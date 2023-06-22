Jets lose veteran safety acquisition Chuck Clark to torn ACL, per reports

A veteran offseason acquisition for the New York Jets will miss the entire 2023 season.

But, no, it's not that one.

Tests revealed that safety Chuck Clark, whom New York added via a March trade with the Baltimore Ravens, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in a practice earlier in June, according to ESPN.

Clark, 28, had been one of the most dependable players in the NFL prior to his injury, appearing in 96 of his 97 career games; he also had a streak of more than 1,200 consecutive defensive snaps snapped last season, also according to ESPN.

The Jets had been hoping to pair Clark with ascending player Jordan Whitehead as the starting safeties in the defensive backfield.

New York Jets safety Chuck Clark (23) warms up during OTAs.

On June 13, in response to the Clark injury, New York signed former Packers safety Adrian Amos to a one-year deal. The Jets had been active this offseason as they try to make a push for a deep playoff run, most notably trading for former Packers quarterback and four-time league Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers. Amos' addition now marks seven former Packers New York has added this offseason who had played with Rodgers: backup quarterback Tim Boyle, wide receivers Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Malik Taylor and offensive linemen Billy Turner and Adam Pankey.

The Jets finished last in the AFC East in 2022 with a 7-10 record, losing seven of their final eight games of the campaign.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jets safety acquisition Chuck Clark suffers torn ACL in practice