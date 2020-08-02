Scheifele, Laine injured as Jets lose Game 1; Maurice sounds off on Tkachuk

The Winnipeg Jets’ postseason got off to a terrible start on Saturday night.

Not only did they lose Game 1 of their qualifying round series to the Calgary Flames, 4-1, but they also watched as two of their best forwards — Mark Scheifele and Patrick Laine — exited the game due to injury.

The big one at the moment is Scheifele who had to leave the game early in the first period with an apparent left leg injury.

The injury happened he was awkwardly tied up along the boards with Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk. Replays showed that during the collision Tkachuk’s skate came up and hit the back of Scheifele’s heel.

You can see the entire sequence in the video above.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Jets coach Paul Maurice was livid after the game, calling the play intentional on Tkachuk’s part and a “filthy, disgusting” kick that could have ended Scheifele’s career.

He twice referred to the play as “filthy.”

Scheifele was in obvious pain and was unable to put any weight on his leg as he was helped off the ice. The Jets announced that he would not return for the game.

If he has to miss time this could potentially be a crushing blow to the Jets’ hopes this postseason. Scheifele is one of the most productive forwards in the league and is arguably Winnipeg’s best player.

In 71 games during the regular season he had 29 goals and 44 assists.

As if his injury was not enough, the Jets also lost Laine late in the third period. He also did not return. His injury appeared to be an arm injury following a battle with Calgary’s Mark Giordano behind the net. Giordano attempted to check Laine — only to have Laine knock him to the ice — and then gave him a cross-check to the wrist area. Laine was also checked by Sam Bennett into the boards during that sequence. It is not yet clear which part contributed to his injury.

Story continues

He finished his shift but did not play again after that.

—

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Scheifele, Laine injured as Jets lose Game 1; Maurice sounds off on Tkachuk originally appeared on NBCSports.com