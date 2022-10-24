Jets lose rookie RB Breece Hall for season to torn ACL

The New York Jets have lost star rookie running back Breece Hall for the rest of the season.

Hall tore his ACL during the team’s win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Prior to the injury, Hall had scored on a 62-yard touchdown run.

Hall had rushed for 463 yards, averaging 5.8 per carry.

He also caught 19 passes for 218 yards. Overall, he accounted for 28 first downs.

Michael Carter will have to step up and take the spot of the talented rookie.

